PM Modi, Prez Kovind & CM Kejriwal Extend Holi Greetings to Nation
On the occasion of Holi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the people of the country. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “I extend my greetings on the festival of colours and happiness. May this festival bring happiness in the lives of all countrymen.”
Earlier, on 6 March in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, PM Modi tweeted that he won't participate in Holi gatherings to check the spread of the viral infection.
President Kovind also extended his wishes to the citizens on the occasion of Holi. The President, in a tweet said, “Holi is a celebration of spring and fraternity in our society. May it bring peace, joy and prosperity to everyone’s life.”
Earlier, on 5 March President Kovind had also said Rashtrapati Bhavan would not hold the traditional Holi gatherings in order to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also took to Twitter to extend his greetings and called on people to come together to celebrate the festival of Holi with unity and brotherhood.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended wishes to everyone.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while sending out Holi greetings, cautioned people and asked them to take care of themselves amid the coronavirus outbreak.