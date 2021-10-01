India Undertook Several Reforms To Boost Economic Growth in Last 7 Yrs: PM Modi
The prime minister was virtually addressing a conference at the launch of the India Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, 1 October, said "India has undertaken several reforms to boost economic growth" over the last seven years and will continue to do so, reported ANI.
Modi was virtually addressing a conference at the launch of the India Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 in the United Arab Emirates.
The India Pavilion was inaugurated by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.
Calling India a land of opportunities, Modi invited global companies to invest in India.
"Today's India is one of the most open countries in the world – open to learning, open to perspectives, open to innovation, open to investment. I invite you to come & invest in our nation."Prime Minister Narendra Modi
"There is opportunity to discover, opportunity to partner & opportunity to progress. India also offers you maximum growth. Growth in scale, growth in ambition, growth in results. Come to India & be a part of our growth story," he added.
PM said India was a powerhouse of talent and was making many advances in technology, research, and innovation. "Our economic growth is powered by a combination of legacy industries and startups," he said.
Meanwhile, Piyush Goyal commented on the pandemic and said India helped other nations with medicines and vaccines.
"India did not view the pandemic through a narrow prism of a national crisis but converted it into an opportunity to reform, perform & transform the country. With our belief in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we assisted other nations with medicines & vaccines."Piyush Goyal
He further said that India was emerging as a global economic hub. "From launching the world's most cost-effective space mission to producing the world's first DNA-based vaccine, India is voicing its capabilities to the world," he added.
