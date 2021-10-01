India Undertook Several Reforms To Boost Economic Growth in Last 7 Yrs: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, 1 October, said "India has undertaken several reforms to boost economic growth" over the last seven years and will continue to do so, reported ANI.

Modi was virtually addressing a conference at the launch of the India Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 in the United Arab Emirates.

The India Pavilion was inaugurated by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Calling India a land of opportunities, Modi invited global companies to invest in India.