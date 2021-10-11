PM Modi, Johnson Speak on Call After UK Scraps Mandatory 10-Day Quarantine

"They agreed the UK’s recognition of Indian vaccine certification is a welcome development to that end," the statement read.

Further, both the PM's stressed on the need for concrete action on climate change in view of the upcoming COP26 Summit. The statement read, "He [Boris Johnson] noted that India already lead the world in renewable technology and expressed his hope that they will commit to a more ambitious Nationally Determined Contribution and to achieving Net Zero emissions."

As per the statement, the leader also acknowledged the current situation in Afghanistan, and "agreed on the need for a coordinated international approach to engagement with the Taliban, emphasising the importance of upholding human rights in the country."

Later in the Day, Modi took to Twitter to say: