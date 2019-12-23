‘PM Narendra Modi is No Lesser Than God’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Speaking at an event organised in Indore by BJP on Sunday, 22 December, supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that PM Narendra Modi is “no lesser than God”. He was speaking in the context of the union government’s decision to amend the citizenship laws to provide citizenship to non-Muslim religiously persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
“Narendra Modi inke liye bhagwan ban ke aaye hain jo pratadit aur nark ki zindagi jee rahe the. Bhagwan ne jeewan diya, maa ne janam diya, lekin Narendra Modi ji ne fir se zindagi di hai,” said Chouhan.
According to a report in Indian Express, Shivaraj Singh Chouhan said that women in Pakistan were not allowed to go to temples, they were raped, converted and killed for refusing to marry. He also revealed that during his tenure as CM of Madhya Pradesh, he had requested district collectors not to take action against such people if their visas expired.
“Let’s congratulate PM Modi and let’s praise Amit Shah who has brought the law to award citizenship to the religiously persecuted persons from Pakistan,” said Chouhan.
He also questioned those who opposed CAA in the current form. The event is part of the BJP’s programme to spread awareness to people on the importance of CAA and to challenge the narrative of those opposing the contentious law passed by the Parliament.
(With inputs from Indian Express and ANI)
