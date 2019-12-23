‘PM Narendra Modi is No Lesser Than God’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

According to a report in Indian Express, Shivaraj Singh Chouhan said that women in Pakistan were not allowed to go to temples, they were raped, converted and killed for refusing to marry. He also revealed that during his tenure as CM of Madhya Pradesh, he had requested district collectors not to take action against such people if their visas expired.

“Let’s congratulate PM Modi and let’s praise Amit Shah who has brought the law to award citizenship to the religiously persecuted persons from Pakistan,” said Chouhan.