Modi Inaugurates New Mauritius SC; Jugnauth Thanks Him in Hindi

Bolstering bilateral ties with Mauritius, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth on Thursday, 30 July, jointly inaugurated the new Supreme Court building of the island nation, which was constructed with Indian grant assistance.

The event was held via video conferencing in the presence of senior members of the judiciary from Mauritius and dignitaries from both sides. The new SC building is the first India-assisted infrastructure project within the capital city of Port Louis.

Thanking PM Modi, Jugnauth conveyed solidarity to the Indian government and people in “these trying times”.