PM Modi Covers Face in New Twitter DP After Lockdown Speech
Addressing the nation on Tuesday, 14 April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the nationwide lockdown will be extended till 3 May, following suggestions from various stakeholders including states and people.
Moments after his speech, the PM changed his Twitter display picture. With folded hands, he can be using his scarf as a mask.
In his address, the PM said that the fight against coronavirus will be made more stringent next week and that some conditional relaxations may be allowed after 20 April in places where there are no hotspots. He also added that India is in a stable situation compared to other nations of the world, due to its “timely, holistic and integrated efforts”.
Likening Indians to disciplined soldiers, Modi said, “By persevering through your hardships, you have saved this nation.”
According to the world’s experience, Modi said, 1,500-1,600 beds are needed when cases reach 10,000. India has over 1 lakh beds in India and over 600 hospitals ready, and facilities are being expanded.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)