PM Modi Covers Face in New Twitter DP After Lockdown Speech

In his address, the PM said that the fight against coronavirus will be made more stringent next week and that some conditional relaxations may be allowed after 20 April in places where there are no hotspots. He also added that India is in a stable situation compared to other nations of the world, due to its “timely, holistic and integrated efforts”.

Likening Indians to disciplined soldiers, Modi said, “By persevering through your hardships, you have saved this nation.”

According to the world’s experience, Modi said, 1,500-1,600 beds are needed when cases reach 10,000. India has over 1 lakh beds in India and over 600 hospitals ready, and facilities are being expanded.