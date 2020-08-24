PM CARES to Fund Two 500-Bed Makeshift COVID-19 Hospitals in Bihar

An announcement by the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday, 24 August, stated that the PM-CARES Fund Trust has allocated funds for the fight against COVID-19 by establishing two 500-bed makeshift hospitals each in Bihar's Patna and Muzaffarpur by the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted from his official handle saying, "This will go a long way in improving COVID care in Bihar." The 500-bed hospital at Patna is being inaugurated on Monday while the other at Muzaffarpur will be opened in the near future.

This announcement comes just ahead of Bihar elections, which are due in October-November.