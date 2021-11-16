'Player Shouldn't Suffer', Delhi HC Asks TTFI To Give Clean Chit To Manika Batra

On September 23, the Delhi High Court had put an interim stay on TTFI's rules that made it compulsory for players to attend a national camp for selection in international events.



Batra had also alleged that she has been a target of the TTFI just because she has come out against the apex body, and that she was being treated like an accused. Rather than being able to focus on her matches and tournaments, she was being called by the international federation to provide evidence, she had said.



The court had also asked the Sports Ministry to file an enquiry report related to the conduct of TTFI officials in not selecting Batra in a sealed cover.



Batra had made history at the Tokyo Olympics by becoming the first player from the country to reach the third round at the Games before losing to Austria's Sofia Polcanova.