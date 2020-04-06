People of India Will Fight Coronavirus Together: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, 6 April, said that the people of India will together win the battle against coronavirus as it gives an opportunity to unite and set aside differences of religion, caste and class.

He said in order to defeat the deadly virus, people should forge one common purpose, for which compassion, empathy and self service are the central idea.

"The coronavirus is an opportunity for India to unite as one people, putting aside differences of religion, caste and class; to forge one common purpose: the defeat of this deadly virus. Compassion, empathy and self sacrifice are central to this idea. Together we will win this battle," he wrote on Twitter.