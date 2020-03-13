Pehlu Khan Lynching: 2 Minors Sentenced to 3 Yrs in Special Home

In the first punishment awarded in the notorious Pehlu Khan lynching case of 2017, Alwar's Juvenile Justice Board sentenced two teenagers to three years in a special or safe home on Friday, 13 March.

"The board sentenced both of them to three years in a 'vishesh' or 'surakshit grah' (special or safe home) in Jaipur," case officer sub-inspector Ram Kishore said.

He added that the two were minors when the crime was committed but were in the age group of 18-21 years now. They were part of the mob that lynched Khan, a 55-year-old dairy farmer, in 2017, and were convicted last week.