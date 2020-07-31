J&K Admin Extends Mehbooba Mufti’s Detention Under PSA by 3 Months

Mufti's detention under PSA was earlier extended for the same three month period on 5 May. She had been detained at the time of the abrogation of Article 370 and revocation of J&K's special status last year, on 5 August.

Booked under the stringent PSA, the former chief minister was initially kept at the Hari Niwas guest house in Srinagar. On 7 April, she was shifted to her Gupkar Road official residence.

Besides Mufti, two other former chief ministers, Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah, had also been detained under the PSA but later released.