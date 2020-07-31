J&K Admin Extends Mehbooba Mufti’s Detention Under PSA by 3 Months
“She may be lodged in subsidiary jail, Fairview, Gupkar Road, Srinagar,” said the order of the J&K administration.
The detention of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti under the Public Safety Act (PSA) has been extended by three months.
"The government hereby directs that the period of detention of Mehbooba Mufti... be extended for a further period of three months and she may be lodged in subsidiary jail, Fairview, Gupkar Road, Srinagar," read the order of the Jammu and Kashmir Home Department, dated 31 July and signed by principal secretary to the government, Shaheen Kabra.
Another Extension
Mufti's detention under PSA was earlier extended for the same three month period on 5 May. She had been detained at the time of the abrogation of Article 370 and revocation of J&K's special status last year, on 5 August.
Booked under the stringent PSA, the former chief minister was initially kept at the Hari Niwas guest house in Srinagar. On 7 April, she was shifted to her Gupkar Road official residence.
Besides Mufti, two other former chief ministers, Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah, had also been detained under the PSA but later released.
Sajjad Lone Released
Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday released J&K People's Conference leader Sajad Ghani Lone from house detention.
“Finally, five days short of a year, I have been officially informed that I am a free man. So much has changed. So have I. Jail was not a new experience. Earlier ones were harsh with usual doses of physical torture. But this was psychologically draining. Much to share hopefully soon,” Lone shared on Twitter.
