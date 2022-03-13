Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Arrested & Released on Bail for Ramming DCP's Car

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and CEO of payments platform Paytm, was arrested and later released on bail by the Delhi Police for allegedly ramming a car into the vehicle of a DCP, on 22 February.

He was booked under IPC Section 279 (rash or negligent driving).

The FIR states that a Jaguar Land Rover, allegedly driven by Sharma, had hit the vehicle of DCP (South District) Benita Mary Jaiker.

As per reports, Constable Dipak Kumar was driving the car to a petrol pump around 8 AM when the incident took place outside the Mother’s International School on Aurobindo Marg.