Patna ADM, who thrashed teaching job aspirant, removed from post
In a video, Singh can be seen bashing a young protester with a stick, while the latter was holding the tricolour.
The Patna Additional District Magistrate (ADM), who allegedly beat up a teaching job aspirant, has been removed from his post with immediate effect on Wednesday, 14 September.
ADM KK Singh had allegedly thrashed a Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) candidate during a protest march in Patna on 22 August.
Singh has now been removed from the post of ADM (Law and Order) of Patna.
In a video that had gone viral, Singh could be seen bashing a young protester with a stick, while the latter was seen holding the tricolour.
On 22 August, hundreds of aspiring teachers had taken out a protest march against persistent delays in their recruitment. The Patna police had allegedly lathi-charged the demonstrators.
Following the incident, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav had ordered a two-member inquiry committee to look into the allegations and examine the video footage.
The Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) and Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) candidates have been protesting against a delay in their recruitment for the past three years and were promised that an official announcement regarding the same would be made in January this year.
However, when that did not happen, the eligible candidates took to the streets in May and then again in August.
Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has reiterated Tejashwi Yadav's to provide 10 lakh jobs to the youth in the state.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Topics: Bihar Patna Job Aspirants
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.