Patna ADM, who thrashed teaching job aspirant, removed from post

The Patna Additional District Magistrate (ADM), who allegedly beat up a teaching job aspirant, has been removed from his post with immediate effect on Wednesday, 14 September.

ADM KK Singh had allegedly thrashed a Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) candidate during a protest march in Patna on 22 August.

Singh has now been removed from the post of ADM (Law and Order) of Patna.

In a video that had gone viral, Singh could be seen bashing a young protester with a stick, while the latter was seen holding the tricolour.