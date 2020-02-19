Passenger Tries to Forcibly Open IndiGo Aircraft Door, 5 Deplaned
A group of five people were off-loaded from IndiGo's Delhi-Jeddah flight on Tuesday, 18 February, for "unruly behaviour" with one of them trying to forcibly open a door of the aircraft as it was taxiing for takeoff, insisting that their two companions who lost their boarding passes be allowed to take the flight, officials said.
As the incident unfolded on board, the pilot brought the plane back to the parking bay and off-loaded the group.
Confirming the incident, IndiGo said in a statement, "Some passengers displayed unruly behaviour and were off-loaded to continue flight operations. A report has been filed with the relevant authorities as per protocol."
"A group of 110 passengers of connecting flight from Srinagar were travelling on this A321neo aircraft. Their two co-passengers were off-loaded at boarding gate as they had lost their boarding passes,” the official said.
Accordingly, the captain decided to return to parking bay.
Along with the group leader, three female and a male co-passengers were also off-loaded from the plane, according to the official.
The official stated that once the passengers were deplaned, anti-sabotage drill was performed.
