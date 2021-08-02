Parliament: Both Houses Adjourned; Inland Vessels Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Catch all the updates of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament here.
The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 3:30 pm amid uproar by the Opposition members. Meanwhile, the Inland Vessels Bill, 2021, was passed in the Rajya Sabha before it was adjourned till 3:36 pm.
Ahead of the commencement of proceedings of the Monsoon Session in Parliament, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the government, saying it is responsible if the House isn't functioning.
"The government doesn't want itself to get exposed. They'll face challenges if there's a discussion on 'Pegasus', they'll lose their dignity. They say they're ready for discussion but they don't want it... They want Parliament to go on just like this, that their Bills get passed just like that and issues like inflation, COVID, fuel price hike, Rafale get hidden," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Floor leaders of Opposition parties from both Houses are likely to meet on Tuesday to discuss the strategy for the Monsoon Session
Both Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha chairperson Venkaiah Naidu congratulated PV Sindhu on Monday for her bronze medal feat at the Olympics
The Monsoon Session of the Parliament has seen repeated disruptions amid uproar by the Opposition on issues including the Pegasus spyware controversy and the farm laws
Opposition Floor Leaders from Both Houses to Meet on Tuesday: Report
Floor leaders of Opposition parties from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are likely to meet on Tuesday to discuss the strategy for the Monsoon Session, sources cited by ANI said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will also attend the meeting, and a few Opposition parties are of the view that a mock Parliament session should be convened, with a decision to be taken after the meeting, they added.
'Passing Legislation or Making Papri Chaat': Derek O'Brien Slams Govt
TMC leader Derek O'Brien on Monday slammed the Modi government over the passage of Bills during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, saying it "rushed through and passed 12 Bills at an average time of UNDER SEVEN MINUTES per Bill."
"Passing legislation or making papri chaat!" he tweeted.
Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 pm Amid Opposition Uproar
Both Houses of the Parliament, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, were adjourned till 2 pm on Monday, amid uproar by the Opposition over various issues
'Govt Responsible if House Isn't Functioning': Mallikarjun Kharge
