Parliament: Both Houses Adjourned; Inland Vessels Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha

The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 3:30 pm amid uproar by the Opposition members. Meanwhile, the Inland Vessels Bill, 2021, was passed in the Rajya Sabha before it was adjourned till 3:36 pm.

Ahead of the commencement of proceedings of the Monsoon Session in Parliament, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the government, saying it is responsible if the House isn't functioning.

"The government doesn't want itself to get exposed. They'll face challenges if there's a discussion on 'Pegasus', they'll lose their dignity. They say they're ready for discussion but they don't want it... They want Parliament to go on just like this, that their Bills get passed just like that and issues like inflation, COVID, fuel price hike, Rafale get hidden," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.