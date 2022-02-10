Parliament: TRS Protests Modi’s Remark on Andhra Pradesh-Telangana Bifurcation
Catch all the live updates from the Budget Session of Parliament here.
Rajya Sabha proceedings of the Parliament resumed on Thursday, 10 February, at 10 am.
On Tuesday, Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), as well as other opposition parties staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha amid the Hijab row.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, while addressing the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, had trained guns at the Congress and said: "India's democracy is not a favour done to the nation by the Congress, democracy and debate have always been a part of India."
The Budget Session of Parliament began on 31 January with the president's address
Due to the prevailing COVID-19 outbreak, the Rajya Sabha will sit from 10 am to 3 pm, and the Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm.
The first leg of the Budget Session will end on 11 February. The second leg of the session is scheduled from 14 March to 8 April. Standing committees will evaluate the budgetary allocations in the recess
Zero Hour Submission With Demand for Reopening of Colleges
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP in Rajya Sabha, Manoj Jha has given Zero Hour submission in the upper house, with the demand for reopening of colleges and universities.
Adjournment Motion Over Hoisting of Saffron Flag in Karnataka
Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha about the incident in Karnataka of hoisting a saffron flag at an educational institution.
TRS MPs Move Privilege Motion Against Narendra Modi
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs moved Privilege Motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statement in the Rajya Sabha on 8 February during the motion of presidential address on the passing of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.