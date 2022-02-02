Budget Session: Debate on President's Address Today, Rahul Gandhi To Speak

A day after the presentation of the Budget, the proceedings of the Budget Session of the Parliament continued on Wednesday, 2 February, with the Rajya Sabha beginning its sitting at 10 am.

The Houses are expected to hold a debate on the motion of thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind’s address, which was delivered at the opening of the Parliament session on Monday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be the first Opposition leader to reply to the debate in the Lok Sabha, news agency ANI has learnt. The Lower House is scheduled to resume its proceedings at 4 pm on Wednesday.