Budget Session: Debate on President's Address Today, Rahul Gandhi To Speak

A day after the presentation of the Budget, the proceedings of the Budget Session of the Parliament continued on Wednesday, 2 February, with the Rajya Sabha beginning its sitting at 10 am.
The Houses are expected to hold a debate on the motion of thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind’s address, which was delivered at the opening of the Parliament session on Monday.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be the first Opposition leader to reply to the debate in the Lok Sabha, news agency ANI has learnt. The Lower House is scheduled to resume its proceedings at 4 pm on Wednesday.
The Budget Session of the Parliament began on Monday, 31 January, with the president's address
The first leg of the Budget Session will finish on 11 February. The second part of the session is scheduled for 14 March-8 April. Standing committees will evaluate the budgetary allocations in the recess
Due to the prevailing COVID-19 outbreak, the Rajya Sabha will sit from 10 am to 3 pm, while the Lok Sabha will sit from 4 pm to 9 pm
The Congress had on Monday moved a privilege motion against IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in both Houses, for "misleading" the House on the Pegasus spyware issue
CPI Leaders Give Suspension of Business Notice in RS for Discussion on Pegasus
CPI(M) floor leader in Rajya Sabha Elamaram Kareem on Wednesday submitted a notice to suspend the business and discuss the Pegasus issue in the Upper House.
CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam also gave a suspension of business notice for a discussion of the snooping matter.
Health Minister Mandaviya Cycles to the Parliament
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya rode a bicycle to the Parliament on Wednesday morning.
Rajya Sabha Proceedings Begin
The proceedings of the Upper House of the Parliament began at 10 am.
At the outset of the proceedings, members of the Rajya Sabha observed silence in the memory of the people who lost their lives in heavy rains in Malaysia and the recent volcanic eruption in Tonga.
