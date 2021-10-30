Parents Arrested for Murder of Minor in Suspected Case of Honour Killing

A man and his wife were arrested for allegedly murdering their 16-year-old daughter at a village in Gannaur, Sonipat in Haryana on Saturday.

The police said the parents also cremated her to destroy evidence.

According to the police, the suspected case of honour killing took place on Wednesday night.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the girl was poisoned and the parents cremated her to destroy the evidence.



An FIR has been registered against the accused under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, reported The Indian Express.