Out of 261 CAA Protests Tracked So Far, 31 Were For, 230 Against

Protest Monitor is FactChecker.in’s new database of protests for and against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed countrywide application of National Register of Citizens (NRC). Between 11 December 2019, and 7 January, 261 protests have been reported from 24 states and union territories-230 against the Act, and 31 in support.

Protests have been tracked by the FactChecker.in team using news reports and social media posts, and 60 such incidents have been verified by making contact with local police stations. FactChecker.in will continue to cross-check the remaining ones as well as any new ones that get reported.