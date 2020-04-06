Oppn Welcomes Salary Cut But Calls for Review on MPLAD Suspension

To tackle worsening economic crisis in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union cabinet, in its meeting on Monday, 6 April, approved an ordinance to reduce allowances and pensions of Members of Parliament by 30 percent for one year, with effect from 1 April.

The Cabinet also approved temporary suspension of MPLAD Fund of MPs during 2020-21 and 2021-22 for managing health and adverse impacts of the pandemic in India.

The decision for reduction in allowances and pensions of the MPs was largely welcomed by the political leaders across the nation, however, the suspension of MPLAD funds drew criticism.