Oppn Asks PM Modi to 'Look Inwards' After He Hails 'Nari Shakti' in I-Day Speech

CPI general secretary D Raja too urged the PM to examine the attitude of his own party men with regards to women.

"It is not just about women. All humans should be treated with respect in society. This is not happening because the mindset is being controlled by a party which believes in the Manusmriti, patriarchy and caste system. This government has the numbers in both the Houses of Parliament, yet they have not passed the women reservation bill.

"His speech is mere rhetoric and there is no serious commitment whether towards women or towards the socially backward," said Raja, who also raised incidents against women and the Dalits where the PM has chosen to remain silent.