Oppn Members Walk Out of LS to Protest Parvesh Verma’s Hate Speech
Opposition members, including those from the Congress and the DMK, walked out of Lok Sabha on Monday, 3 February, when BJP member Parvesh Verma rose to initiate a debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address to protest his controversial remarks during a poll rally in New Delhi.
Speaker Om Birla said what a member says outside cannot be raised inside the House and members should not set a “bad precedent”.
He said, as a member, Verma has all the rights to speak in Lok Sabha.
Verma was barred by the Election Commission last week for four days for his remarks made during an interview and at an election meeting.
Parvesh Verma had, while addressing an election rally, said, “Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think and take a decision. They'll enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them.”
Further, he had also called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a ‘terrorist’ and that if the BJP comes to power in the national capital, all the mosques in Delhi will be demolished.
While the Opposition walked out before Verma even began speaking, his speech in the Lower House of the Parliament was also charged.
As he attacked Delhi Chief Minister, and other Opposition leaders over vote bank politics, Verma also pointed out that the current government has been efficient on multiple ends.
Initiating the debate, Verma said India is proud to have such a President who has rejected the mercy plea of Nirbhaya convicts.
He further praised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and congratulated her for presenting the Budget which, he said, has allowed common folk to heave a sigh of relief.
(With inputs from PTI)
