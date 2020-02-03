Oppn Members Walk Out of LS to Protest Parvesh Verma’s Hate Speech

Verma was barred by the Election Commission last week for four days for his remarks made during an interview and at an election meeting.

Parvesh Verma had, while addressing an election rally, said, “Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think and take a decision. They'll enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them.”

Further, he had also called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a ‘terrorist’ and that if the BJP comes to power in the national capital, all the mosques in Delhi will be demolished.