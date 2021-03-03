Opposing Govt Not Sedition: SC Rejects PIL Against Farooq Abdullah

A bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday, 3 March, refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah for his opposition and comments on the abrogation of Article 370, which the litigator deemed seditious.

While rejecting the PIL, the bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said that disagreeing with the views and policies of government does not attract the offence of sedition.