On World Earth Day, PM Modi Gives a Shoutout to COVID-19 Warriors
“Let us pledge to work towards a cleaner, healthier and a more prosperous planet,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, 22 April, to mark the occasion of International Earth Day.
“On International Day of Mother Earth, we all express gratitude to our planet for the abundance of care & compassion,” he wrote on Twitter. The prime minister also gave a shoutout to all frontline workers fighting the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
“A shoutout to all those working at the forefront to defeat COVID-19,” he said.
Meanwhile, describing the COVID-19 pandemic as the biggest threat in the history of human civilisation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cautioned people that the bigger threat of climate change is looming large.
On Earth Day, Banerjee urged the people to come together and fight the challenges of climate change to protect the planet.
“Today is #EarthDay. Our planet is going through one of the biggest crisis in human history – the #CoronaPandemic. But a bigger threat is staring at us – climate change. We must all act together to fight these challenges and preserve our beautiful planet,” she tweeted.
In his message on the eve of World Earth Day, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said it is time people revisit and re-invent developmental and economic strategies. “We must reinvent the future on more sustainable lines by drawing appropriate lessons from the past and the harsh present,” he said.
Earth Day is celebrated annually across the globe on 22 April.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)