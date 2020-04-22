On World Earth Day, PM Modi Gives a Shoutout to COVID-19 Warriors

“Let us pledge to work towards a cleaner, healthier and a more prosperous planet,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, 22 April, to mark the occasion of International Earth Day.

“On International Day of Mother Earth, we all express gratitude to our planet for the abundance of care & compassion,” he wrote on Twitter. The prime minister also gave a shoutout to all frontline workers fighting the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

“A shoutout to all those working at the forefront to defeat COVID-19,” he said.