K’taka Cong Chief Blames BJP for CM’s PA’s Suicide Attempt

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's personal assistant NR Santosh Kumar’s alleged suicide attempt on Saturday, 28 November, has turned into a political slugfest between the Congress and ruling BJP leaders, reported PTI.



Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar has based the allegations on a handful of BJP leaders saying that Kumar was under immense pressure and was harassed by them.

Speaking to PTI, he claimed, “They are having a CD containing Santosh in a compromising state and this CD was used to harass him [sic.]," he alleged. However, he refused to divulge any details.