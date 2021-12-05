7 Fresh Cases Of Omicron In Maharashtra, All Stable: State Health Dept
While one person has mild symptoms and others have no symptoms at all, the health bulletin said.
A family of six, including a 44-year-old woman who had come from Lagos to visit her brother in Maharashtra's Pimpri-Chinchwad, tested positive for Omicron variant, as per the report obtained from the National Institute of Virology, the state health bulletin said.
The woman's two daughters who were accompanying her, the brother and his two daughters – a total of 6 people – have been tested positive for the variant.
Additionally, a 47-year-old man from Pune has also tested positive for the Omicron variant, the health bulletin added.
'Should Not Panic': State Health Dept
While the 44-year-old woman has mild symptoms and other five family members have no symptoms at all.
"Genetic changes/mutation in viruses is a natural phenomenon and people should not panic. The Public Health Department appeals to the citizens that they should follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, inform the Public Health Department authorities if they have had an international travel history in the last month and those who have not taken Covid-19 vaccine or have had only one dose should complete their vaccination at the earliest," the state health department said
