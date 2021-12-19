Three New Omicron Cases Found in Gujarat, Tally Rises to 10 in the State

The 45-year-old man had arrived at the Ahmedabad International Airport from the UK on 15 December, where his RT-PCR test was conducted.

"The man's sample was later found infected with the Omicron variant," Anand district health officer Dr MT Chhari said.

Meanwhile, Gandhinagar municipal commissioner Dhaval Patel said that on Saturday, a 15-year-old boy from Gandhinagar was also detected with the Omicron variant after returning from the UK.

So far in Gujarat, three cases have been found in Jamnagar, two each in Surat and Vadodara, and one each in Gandhinagar, Mehsana and Anand. However, the three patients in Jamnagar have already been discharged.