Officers of 13 Zones, 60 Divisions Protest Railway Services Merger

Civil Services officers from 13 railway zones and around 60 divisions have submitted written memorandums running into more than 250 pages against the merger of railway services, alleging the decision was “unilateral” and will negatively impact the safety of trains operations.

Big brown envelopes containing the representations against the merger of eight services into the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) have been delivered to the desks of the railway board chairman, the railway minister, DoPT secretary, cabinet secretary and even the prime minister on Wednesday, 8 January and Thursday, 9 January.

The railways in a press release announcing the merger had stated that the reform was undertaken with “overwhelming support and consensus of railway officers, at a two-day conference 'Parivartan Sangoshthi' held on December 7 and 8, 2019.”