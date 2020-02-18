Consumer Spend Report Showing 1st Dip in 40 Yrs Won’t Be Released

National Statistical Office’s (NSO’s) official survey report showing a dip in consumer spending for the first time in over four decades will not be made public, according to Business Standard.

This comes more than a month after National Statistical Commission (NSC) Chairperson Bimal Kumar Roy said the report would be released. NSC is the apex autonomous body which oversees India’s statistical system.

“I did try. I made a proposal (in an NSC meeting on January 15) to release the survey but I didn’t find support. I did put in the proposal as chairman but it didn’t get through,” Roy said, when asked why NSC had gone back on its word.