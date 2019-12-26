NPR Approved by Govt Different From Cong’s, Says Chidambaram

Congress Leader P Chidambaram on Thursday, 26 December, said that the National Population Register (NPR) approved by the BJP government was different and dangerous in terms of the "text and context" of the data collection exercise in 2010.

He added that the BJP government has a “sinister agenda”, otherwise it should unconditionally state that it supports the NPR form and design of 2010 and does not intend to link it to the controversial NRC.