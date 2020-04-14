COVID-19: Case Tally Crosses 10,000-Mark; Death Toll Stands at 339

The total number of cases in India climbed to 10,363 on Tuesday, 14 April, according to the data released by the Health Ministry. The number includes 339 deaths, 1,036 discharged, and one migrated patient.

Meanwhile, Congress President Sonia Gandhi took to Twitter on Tuesday to release a video statement, stating that there is no greater patriotism than the persistence of government officials including doctors, and police during the COVID-19 crisis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am today. He will likely address the issue of whether the 21-day nationwide lockdown should be extended or not.