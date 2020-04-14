COVID-19: Case Tally Crosses 10,000-Mark; Death Toll Stands at 339

The total number of cases in India climbed to 10,363 on Tuesday, 14 April, according to the data released by the Health Ministry. The number includes 339 deaths, 1,036 discharged, and one migrated patient.
Meanwhile, Congress President Sonia Gandhi took to Twitter on Tuesday to release a video statement, stating that there is no greater patriotism than the persistence of government officials including doctors, and police during the COVID-19 crisis.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am today. He will likely address the issue of whether the 21-day nationwide lockdown should be extended or not.
- A high-level Group of Ministers has approved the release of hydroxychloroquine to 13 countries.
- The Supreme Court modified its previous order, and said only ‘economically weaker sections’ can avail free tests at private labs
- Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh joined the list of states and Union Territories announcing an extension of the lockdown
- Nagaland reported its first positive case on Monday
- New York City on Monday reported more cases than China and UK
US Reports 1,509 More Deaths Due to COVID-19 in 24 Hours
The United States on Tuesday reported 1,509 more deaths due to COVID-19 in the past 24-hours, raising the death toll in the country to 119,666, reported AFP, quoting John Hopkins University.
The United States currently has the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in the world, the total crossing more than 581,000 on Tuesday.
Karnataka Death Toll Rises to 9
Two COVID-19 positive residents of Bengaluru and Kalaburagi, aged 65 and 55 respectively, passed away on Monday, raising the death toll in the state to 9, reported ANI, quoting the state health department.
61 More Test Positive in Telangana
Sixty one more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Telangana on Monday, raising the total number of cases in the state to 472. One death was also reported from the state, raising the death toll to 17, reported ANI, quoting Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Government of Telangana.
PM Modi Wishes People On Various Festivals to be Celebrated
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on various festivals being celebrated, praying that the country gets more strength to collectively fight the menace of COVID-19 in the times to come.
The Prime Minister will be addressing the nation later today at 10 am.