COVID-19: Goa Reports First Three Cases; India’s Cases Cross 600

Three persons tested positive for in Goa on Wednesday, 25 March, ANI reported. A 25-year-old man with travel history to Spain, a 29-year-old man with travel history to Australia and a 55-year-old man with travel history to United States are the three cases.

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday reported that the total number of COVD-19 cases so far in the country is 606 of which 553 are active, 43 are cured/discharged/migrated cases and at least 10 deaths due to the pandemic.

Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported first deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking the total death toll in the country to 10.

The first phase of Census 2021 and the updation of National Population Register (NPR) has been postponed until further orders in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak