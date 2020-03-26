COVID-19: Goa Reports First Three Cases; India’s Cases Cross 600

Three persons tested positive for in Goa on Wednesday, 25 March, ANI reported. A 25-year-old man with travel history to Spain, a 29-year-old man with travel history to Australia and a 55-year-old man with travel history to United States are the three cases.
The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday reported that the total number of COVD-19 cases so far in the country is 606 of which 553 are active, 43 are cured/discharged/migrated cases and at least 10 deaths due to the pandemic.
Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported first deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking the total death toll in the country to 10.
The first phase of Census 2021 and the updation of National Population Register (NPR) has been postponed until further orders in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak
- In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the government has ordered to temporarily suspend the collection of toll at all toll plaza across India
- PM Modi on Tuesday announced a nationwide lockdown starting midnight on 25 March for 21 days to curb the spread of COVID-19
- Modi said the Centre has made a provision of Rs 15,000 crore for the country’s health infrastructure
- The number of coronavirus cases in the United States has crossed 60,000, with 827 deaths
Circulation of Newspapers Down in Jammu
In Jammu, circulation of print edition of several newspapers have come down amid the coronavirus lockdown, reported ANI.
A distributor said, “Many people have stopped buying newspapers, fewer vendors are coming to us. Also, we used to get 70,000-80,000 papers daily which has come down to 15,000.”
