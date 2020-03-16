COVID-19: Delhi Bans Gatherings of 50+ People; 5 New Cases in Maha

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal briefed the media on Monday, 16 March, on the steps taken by the government to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the capital, including banning the gatherings of more than 50 people in the capital until 31 March, and introducing portable handwash stations in public places.
Maharashtra State Health officials on Monday, reported 5 more cases of the novel coronavirus cases in the state, raising the total number of cases in the state to 38.
A youth who returned from Italy tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha in the state's first case, reported local media station OTV.
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference of all SAARC member countries, proposed to create an emergency fund based on voluntary contributions by members. He announced that India would initially contribute 10 million USD.
To read all stories on coronavirus, click here.
No Religious, Social, Political Gatherings of Over 50 in Delhi Till 31 March
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said religious, social, cultural and political gatherings comprising more than 50 people will not be allowed in the national capital till 31 March in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The Delhi government has also closed down gyms, nightclubs and spas till March end, he said at a press conference.
"The restriction is applicable to protests too," he said.
There is, however, no restriction on weddings but people are advised to postpone the dates, the chief minister said.
Coronavirus LIVE: Mahahrashtra Reports 1 More Case, State Case Total Stands at 38
A person with travel history to Dubai, has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra, taking the total number of cases to 38 in the state, reported ANI, quoting MD Singh Yavatmal District Collector.
Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases in India.
Coronavirus LIVE: PM Modi Takes to Twitter, Boosts Morale Over COVID-19 Fears
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to Twitter, replying to users who have shared their experience in dealing with government officials and have taken steps to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus cases in India.
Coronavirus LIVE: Mahahrashtra Reports 4 More Cases, State Case Total Stands at 37
Four more people have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, taking the total number of cases to 37 in the state, reported ANI, quoting Maharashtra health officials.
Coronavirus LIVE: Portable Handwash Stations to Be Installed in Delhi: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed divisional managers and municipal commissioners to install portable handwash stations in various parts of Delhi to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the capital, reported ANI.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )
Coronavirus LIVE: Will Issue More Directions Regarding Precautions to Stop Spread of COVID-19: Delhi HC
The Delhi High Court on Monday said it will issue more directions about precautions to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, reported PTI.
The court observed this when an advocate mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar that the photocopy shops and cash counters in the complex should accept also digital payments.