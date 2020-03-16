COVID-19: Delhi Bans Gatherings of 50+ People; 5 New Cases in Maha

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal briefed the media on Monday, 16 March, on the steps taken by the government to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the capital, including banning the gatherings of more than 50 people in the capital until 31 March, and introducing portable handwash stations in public places.

Maharashtra State Health officials on Monday, reported 5 more cases of the novel coronavirus cases in the state, raising the total number of cases in the state to 38.

A youth who returned from Italy tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha in the state's first case, reported local media station OTV.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference of all SAARC member countries, proposed to create an emergency fund based on voluntary contributions by members. He announced that India would initially contribute 10 million USD.