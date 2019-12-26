Norwegian Quizzed Over CAA Protest, Says ‘Won’t Post on FB’
Days after the deportation of Jakob Lindenthal, a German student studying in IIT-Madras, for participating in an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest, a Norwegian tourist has now been questioned by officials for doing the same.
According to a report by The Indian Express, Norwegian Janne Mette-Johannson, was on Thursday, 26 December, summoned to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Kochi and enquired about her taking part in an anti-CAA march, earlier in the week.
“She had arrived in India on a tourist visa and she had participated in the protest. So we are enquiring for more details to understand if there was a visa violation. Did she intentionally attend the protest? Or was it out of curiosity? So we’ll take action only after checking those details,” the report quotes Anoop Krishnan, Foreigners Regional Registration Officer, as saying.
Johansson who came to India in October, took part in the march on Monday, the report said.
She also took to Facebook to share her experience.
‘Will Not Be Posting on FB’
In what appears to be a decision after the enquiry, Johansson put up another post on Facebook, saying she will not be posting on the social media platform anymore, during her stay in India and that it was “time to be private”.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)