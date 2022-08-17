Noida Twin Towers: 3 Former Fire Officers Booked Over NOC to Illegal Structures
The nearly 100-metre tall Supertech twin towers in Noida's Sector 93A are scheduled for demolition on 28 August.
An FIR has been lodged against three former chief fire officers (CFOs) of Gautam Buddh Nagar over alleged irregularities in providing the no objection certificate to Supertech's illegal twin towers in Noida.
The FIR has been lodged at the Phase 2 police station on the complaint of a current fire department official in the wake of an inquiry conducted by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Fire Service Headquarters (Lucknow).
The nearly 100-metre tall twin towers in Noida's Sector 93A are scheduled for demolition on 28 August in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found the structures had come up in violation of building norms.
The FIR stated, “An inquiry was conducted into the Fire Department's no objection certificate to Supertech Limited which was allotted to the housing plot number GH0-04 in Sector 93A in which the officers were found guilty."
The FIR added, "Therefore it is requested that according to the report dated 29 April 2022 of the inquiry committee constituted under the chairmanship of DIG Fire Service, in the context of the irregularity in the issue of fire clearance certificate, lodge an FIR under appropriate laws against Rajpal Tyagi, IS Soni, and Mahavir Singh.”
The three former CFOs have been booked under the Indian Penal Code section 217 (public servant disobeying direction of law with intent to save person from punishment or property from forfeiture), according to the police.
Further legal proceedings in the case, lodged on Sunday, are being carried out, police officials said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.