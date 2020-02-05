Two Minors Rape Three-Year-Old in Nodia, Sent to Juvenile Home
A three-year-old girl child was raped, allegedly by two minor boys, in Sector 49 in Noida on 31 January, police sources told The Quint.
The girl child was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.
An FIR has been registered under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (punishment for rape) against the two minors – aged 10 and 12 – along with sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
What Happened?
Speaking to The Quint, the girl’s mother said that she first spotted some blood on her clothes and rushed her to the hospital.
The three-year-old’s parents work as domestic help in the area. The incident reportedly occurred when the parents were not present at their residence.
“Immediate investigation and action was taken after the parents filed a complaint.The boys have been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. They are all neighbours,” said a police officer, speaking to The Quint.
The child is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Noida.
