Noida Airport Gets Security Clearance From Aviation Ministry

Noida International Airport has received approval from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Wednesday, 14 April.

The airport will be developed in Jewar, located in Greater Noida, said officials of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The BCAS, comes under the ministry of civil aviation. It is the regulatory authority for civil aviation security in the country.

In a tweet SP Goyal, additional chief secretary to UP chief minister said, "A great news! The security clearance and vetting for Phase I of the Noida International Airport has been received from BCAS also, and has already been received from the other regulating authorities."