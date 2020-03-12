No Pyjamas, No Bed! How to Work From Home in Times of Coronavirus

As the number of cases of COVID-19 increases in India, and with the government advising “social distancing” as a way to manage the disease, more and more workplaces like Flipkart, Dell India are including a work from home option for their employees. Columbia, Harvard, Ohio and other US universities have also switched to remote classes online, asking students to stay at home to prevent the spread of the virus. Here's how you can make a smooth transition to working from home in a way that ensures you actually do some work, and not get distracted by a TV show binge.