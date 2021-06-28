‘No Interim Relief’: Delhi HC to The Quint’s Plea on IT Rules 2021

The vacation bench of the Delhi High Court on Monday, 28 June, said that it was prima facie not inclined to grant any interim relief on applications by The Quint and The Wire for action against them for non-compliance with the Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

The bench, led by Justices C Hari Shankar and Subramonium Prasad, said that it would re-notify the applications for interim relief for hearing by the roster bench.