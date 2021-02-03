No Foreign Govt Extended Support to Farmers’ Protests: MEA in LS

The MEA on 4 December said the Canadian High Commissioner was summoned and “informed that comments made by the Canadian Prime Minister (Justin Trudeau), some Cabinet ministers and members of Parliament on issues relating to Indian farmers constitute an unacceptable interference in our internal affairs.”

Soon after, the MEA also said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar would not participate in the next Canada-led meeting of foreign ministers to strategise tackling COVID-19, telling their Canadian counterpart that the minister would not be available for 7 December meet due to "scheduling issues."

Jaishankar had participated in the meeting held on 3 November, and had taken to social media to post about the same.

(With inputs from ANI and Hindustan Times.)