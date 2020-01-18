‘No Cracks in Alliance:’ TNCC’s Alagiri After Meeting With Stalin

In reply to a question about second-rung leaders expressing adverse opinions about the alliance dynamics between the two parties, Alagiri said that in case of differences in opinions, it is for the chiefs of the two parties to talk and sort things out. “We have decided that other leaders in both the parties need not talk about these,” he said.

Calling Congress and DMK ‘great friends’, Alagiri said that the alliance will continue even after the Assembly Elections in 2021. “People cannot be great friends without debating and just by agreeing to everything. DMK and Congress are good friends. We will have healthy debates. Nothing wrong in it. Debates are the highest point in democracy. Debates are not differences in opinion.”

Slamming AIADMK’s comments on the DMK-Congress alliance, Alagiri said that the party could not even raise their voice against the Union government in any issue inside the Parliament.

“Our alliance is based on self-respect and ideology of secularism. We didn’t join hands for any other reason...We are the country’s lifeline and conscience. Our alliance is different. AIADMK is different. They support NEET and could not say a comment against CAB in the Parliament. AIADMK couldn’t even raise a single point against the Union government in the Parliament,” he pointed out.