Nirbhaya Case: A Look At India’s Most High Profile Executions

The four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya murder case were hung to death at around 5:30 am on 20 March 2020. This is the first time since independence that four men have been executed together.

In total, sixteen convicts have been executed in India in the last three decades.

The last case of execution was that of Yakub Memon, who was convicted in the 1993 Bombay (now Mumbai) blasts case, in the year 2015. The Quint takes a look at the history of executions in independent India.