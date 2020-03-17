Nirbhaya Case: Mukesh Singh’s Plea Against Death Penalty Dismissed

"The counsel was not only duty-bound to make false averments but was also under a duty to apprise this court that the plea of convict has already been dealt with by the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court. The duty becomes all the more sacrosanct when viewed against the fact that the death warrants are scheduled to be carried into effect on March 20 and the court required to glean the various judgements of the trial court (237 pages), high court (340 pages) and Supreme Court (315+116 pages)," the judge said in the order.