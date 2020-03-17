Nirbhaya Case: Mukesh Singh’s Plea Against Death Penalty Dismissed
A Delhi court on Tuesday, 17 March, dismissed the plea of Mukesh Singh, one of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, seeking quashing of his death penalty and asked the Bar Council of India (BCI) to give appropriate sensitisation exercise to his counsel.
Judge Expresses Anguish Over ‘Callous Manner’ of Application
"Before parting, the court is constrained to express its anguish regarding the callous manner in which the application at hand has been moved. It is a well known fact that courts of this country are overburdened and are hard pressed for time. The duty to deliver justice expeditiously becomes all the more onerous when the court is dealing with the case of a death row convict when one wrong decision would lead to fatal consequences. Therefore, the expectations of assistance from the Bar is more enhanced and intense.”
"There cannot be any quarrel with the proposition that an advocate, to the best of his capabilities, is duty-bound to represent the case of his client before the court. However, the duty cannot be extended to the extent of procuring relief for the client by resorting to all kinds of schemes and stratagems," the court said in its order.
It further said that advocate M L Sharma, appearing for Singh, has not only made a false averment before the court but has also miserably failed to discharge his duties as a counsel to bring all the facts for effective dispensation of justice.
‘Time Is a Very Precious Judicial Entity’
"The counsel was not only duty-bound to make false averments but was also under a duty to apprise this court that the plea of convict has already been dealt with by the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court. The duty becomes all the more sacrosanct when viewed against the fact that the death warrants are scheduled to be carried into effect on March 20 and the court required to glean the various judgements of the trial court (237 pages), high court (340 pages) and Supreme Court (315+116 pages)," the judge said in the order.
"Unfortunately, some mischievous brains have been projecting and consciously nurturing a misplaced notion that there is a premium over dishonesty and mendacity in this country. This court is of the considered opinion that authorities involved in the dispensation of justice are duty-bound to dispel such ill-founded notion. It would be axiomatic to observe that time is a very precious judicial entity and is required to be very sagaciously spent.
"The members of the Bar appearing before the court are duty-bound to render full cooperation and assistance to the court to ensure that justice is delivered expeditiously to the litigants without any unnecessary delay. In these circumstances, I deem it appropriate that the conduct of the counsel for the convict needs to be brought to the notice of the Bar Council of India (BCI) for appropriate sensitisation exercise," it said.
‘Mischievous Endeavour to Stall Execution’
During the hearing, the special public prosecutor, appearing for police, opposed the plea and said it was not only frivolous and devoid of any merits, but a mischievous endeavour to stall execution of death sentence scheduled for March 20.
"Prosecution deliberately concealed documentary evidence regarding lifting of Singh from Karoli just to falsely implicate him in the case. If the prosecution would not have fraudulently withheld documents by the Rajasthan Police and Delhi Police, he would have been pronounced innocent by the court. Fraud vitiates all the proceedings and thus this court should accordingly quash trial court order September 2013 and direct the police to file verification report in the matter," the lawyer said.
The plea had claimed that Singh was arrested from Rajasthan and brought to Delhi on December 17, 2012, and was not present in the city on December 16, when the crime took place.
The plea also alleged that Singh was tortured inside the Tihar Jail.
On Monday, Mukesh moved the Supreme Court seeking restoration of legal remedies and alleging that his earlier counsel misled and forced him to sign the papers.
The apex court had refused to entertain his plea.
On July 9, 2018, the court dismissed his review plea against its judgement. Later, his curative and mercy pleas were rejected by the top court and President Ram Nath Kovind, respectively.
Execution of All 4 Scheduled for 20 March
On March 5, a trial court issued fresh warrants for March 20 at 5.30 am, as the date for the execution of convicts Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31).
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as 'Nirbhaya' (fearless), was gang raped and savagely assaulted in a moving bus in south Delhi on December 16, 2012. She died after a fortnight.
The juvenile was released in 2015 after spending three years in a correctional home.
