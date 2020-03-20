Watch: Nirbhaya Convicts Hanged But Has India Become Safer?

“I hugged my daughter's photo and said, ‘Today you got justice.”

That’s what Asha Devi said what after news reached her of all four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case being hanged to death.

Pawan Kumar Gupta, Mukesh, Vinay and Akshay were hanged to death at 5:30 am on Friday, 20 March, seven years after the rape and murder which shook the country.

In the last 24 hours, courts rebuffed five separate attempts by the convicts to stay the execution. Three petitions were dismissed by the apex court , one each by the Delhi High Court and the executing trial court.

When the Nirbhaya case first came into the limelight in 2012, it proved to be a turning point in how India dealt with sexual assault cases, leading to change in rape laws and increased awareness. But how did the investigation take place? Will the hanging of Nirbhaya convicts lead to systemic changes?

