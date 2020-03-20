Nirbhaya Convicts Didn’t Resist Execution, 1 Broke Down: Official

"The four convicts showed no signs of anxiety last evening or put up any resistance while being taken to the gallows for hanging. Vinay broke down when he was being taken for the execution," the official said.

Anticipating that the convicts might show some resistance, strongmen had been kept on standby, he said.

According to the official, only Sharma and Mukesh Singh had dinner on Thursday night.

"Vinay and Mukesh had their dinner properly on time (on Thursday night). The meal comprised roti, dal, rice and sabzi. Akshay had tea in the evening but did not have dinner. All the four convicts did not have breakfast (on Friday)," he said.

The convicts also did not take a bath or change clothes before they were taken to the gallows, he added.

Before the four were hanged, the official said, they were identified by the jail superintendent and the death warrant was read out in the presence of the district magistrate and other officials.