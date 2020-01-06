Nine-Judge SC Bench to Review Sabarimala Petitions From 13 January
The Supreme Court said on Monday, 6 January, that a nine-judge Constitution bench will hear the issue of allowing women and girls of all ages to enter Kerala's Sabarimala temple along with other contentious issues of alleged discrimination against Muslim and Parsi women from 13 January.
On 14 November 2019, a five-judge constitution bench in a 3:2 majority verdict had referred to a larger 7-judge bench, the pleas seeking review of its historic 2018 judgement allowing women and girls of all ages to enter Sabarimala temple.
It had, however, said that the debate about the constitutional validity of religious practices like bar on entry of women and girls into a place of worship was not limited to the Sabarimala case.
The top court said such restrictions are there with regard to entry of Muslim women into mosques and 'dargah' and Parsi women, married to non-Parsi men, being barred from the holy fire place of an Agyari.
It said that it was time for the apex court to evolve a judicial policy to do "substantial and complete justice".
