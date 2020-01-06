Nine-Judge SC Bench to Review Sabarimala Petitions From 13 January

It had, however, said that the debate about the constitutional validity of religious practices like bar on entry of women and girls into a place of worship was not limited to the Sabarimala case.

The top court said such restrictions are there with regard to entry of Muslim women into mosques and 'dargah' and Parsi women, married to non-Parsi men, being barred from the holy fire place of an Agyari.

It said that it was time for the apex court to evolve a judicial policy to do "substantial and complete justice".