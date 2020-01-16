NIA to Probe Davinder Singh Case, Rahul Questions Govt’s Silence
Following the arrest of J&amp;K police officer Davinder Singh for allegedly sheltering terrorists, Farooq Khan, advisor to J&amp;K Lt Guv called him a ‘black sheep’.
Following the arrest of J&K police officer Davinder Singh for allegedly sheltering terrorists, Farooq Khan, advisor to J&K Lt Guv called him a 'black sheep'.

NIA to Probe Davinder Singh Case, Rahul Questions Govt’s Silence

Davinder Singh, the police officer who was arrested in the company of two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, will be investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at the directions of the home ministry on Thursday, 16 January, reports PTI.

The formal notification of handing over the case is expected to be issued by the ministry soon, an official privy to the development told the news agency.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the Deputy SP and asked who was providing the officer protection and why.

Gandhi also sought to know Singh's role in the Pulwama attack and how many terrorists he helped, demanding that the officer be tried by a fast-track court and given the harshest punishment.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also raised questions and pressed for a full investigation. “It seems rather odd that he not only evaded detection but was entrusted with extremely sensitive duties like escorting foreign envoys to J&K under the prevailing circumstances. Whose orders was he working under?”

Police had arrested Singh at Mir Bazar in Kulgam district of south Kashmir along with terrorists Naveed Baba and Altaf, along with a lawyer Rafi Ahmad who was an overground worker for the terror outfit.

J&K Police chief Dilbag Singh told reporters that the allegations about Davinder’s involvement in the Parliament attack as claimed by convict Afzal Guru, who was hanged on 9 February 2013, and various other accusations would be looked into.

The administration has also stripped Singh of the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry, an official order said. It said the suspended officer’s act amounted to disloyalty and brought the force into disrepute, according to PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

