NIA to Probe Davinder Singh Case, Rahul Questions Govt’s Silence

J&K Police chief Dilbag Singh told reporters that the allegations about Davinder’s involvement in the Parliament attack as claimed by convict Afzal Guru, who was hanged on 9 February 2013, and various other accusations would be looked into.

The administration has also stripped Singh of the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry, an official order said. It said the suspended officer’s act amounted to disloyalty and brought the force into disrepute, according to PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)