NIA to Probe Davinder Singh Case, Rahul Questions Govt’s Silence
Davinder Singh, the police officer who was arrested in the company of two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, will be investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at the directions of the home ministry on Thursday, 16 January, reports PTI.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the Deputy SP and asked who was providing the officer protection and why.
Gandhi also sought to know Singh's role in the Pulwama attack and how many terrorists he helped, demanding that the officer be tried by a fast-track court and given the harshest punishment.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also raised questions and pressed for a full investigation. “It seems rather odd that he not only evaded detection but was entrusted with extremely sensitive duties like escorting foreign envoys to J&K under the prevailing circumstances. Whose orders was he working under?”
J&K Police chief Dilbag Singh told reporters that the allegations about Davinder’s involvement in the Parliament attack as claimed by convict Afzal Guru, who was hanged on 9 February 2013, and various other accusations would be looked into.
The administration has also stripped Singh of the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry, an official order said. It said the suspended officer’s act amounted to disloyalty and brought the force into disrepute, according to PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)