Ahead of PM Modi's Jammu Visit, NIA Chief Visits Militant Attack Site

The encounter started after an input was received about the presence of militants in Sunjwan. The police said they had information that militants were planning an attack in the city.

As the security forces zeroed in at the spot where the militants were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said militants targeted a bus carrying its personnel and an assistant sub-inspector was killed.

When asked if the NIA will take over investigations into the attack, Singh said that nothing can be said at the moment.

"It will depend... we will see, nothing can be said at the moment," he said.

(With inputs from PTI.)