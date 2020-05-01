The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, 30 April, arrested an alleged arms dealer, who unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Assembly election on a BJP ticket, in connection with a case related to suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh, who was caught while carrying terrorists outside the Kashmir Valley, according to PTI.An NIA official related to the probe told IANS, “We have arrested Mir for his alleged role in providing logistic support to terrorists in Kashmir for long.”The accused, identified as Tariq Mir, a resident of Maldoora of Shopian district in south Kashmir, was the fifth person arrested in the case which came to light when Singh was arrested along with three terrorists including a most wanted Hizbul Mujahideen commander in January this year.Suspended J&K Cop Davinder Singh’s Custody Extended Till 3 AprilMir, who was elected as Sarpanch on a National Conference ticket, had contested the 2014 Assembly elections in the erstwhile state from Wachi Assembly seat in south Kashmir on a BJP ticket. He secured a little over 1,000 votes in the election.The NIA produced him before a special court in Jammu that remanded him to six days in the agency's custody after it was alleged that he had been indulging in arms supply to various terror groups operating in the Valley and that he also had links with Singh.The NIA, which has been carrying out investigations even during the time when the entire world is battling the novel coronavirus, is hopeful of getting more links during his interrogation.What is the Case?On 11 January, Singh was arrested along with Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naveed Babu, his close associate and a lawyer who was working as an overground worker for terrorists at Mir Bazar on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, while they were on their way to Jammu.After initial investigations by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the case was handed to the NIA.A large quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered from SIngh’s house in Srinagar, right next to the Army's XV corps headquarters at Badami Bagh cantonment, where he had sheltered the trio before leaving for Jammu.Last month, the Delhi Police's Special Cell had brought Singh and the other three accused to the national capital from different jails in Jammu and Kashmir as it was believed that the terrorists were planning to execute attacks in Delhi and other parts of the country and targeted killings of protected persons.Singh was posted with the anti-hijacking wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police in Srinagar, and was part of the security staff that had received a group of foreign diplomats who visited Kashmir.(With inputs from IANS, PTI) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)