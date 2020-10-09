NIA Arrests 83-Yr-Old Stan Swamy in Elgar Parishad Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, 8 October, arrested 83-year-old activist Stan Swamy in connection with the Elgar Parishad case, say media reports.

According to The Indian Express, Swamy, a Jesuit priest, was questioned in July and August and summoned to NIA’s Mumbai office earlier this week.

Further, Swamy, in a statement, released on 6 October, informed the NIA that, owing to his age and the COVID-19 pandemic, he was not in a position to undertake the journey. He also reportedly informed NIA about a Jharkhand government directive that asks senior citizens to not appear in public.